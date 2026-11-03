Council leader set to return to work nine weeks after giving birth

The leader of Orkney Islands Council is set to return to her role, nine weeks after giving birth.

Councillor Heather Woodbridge became the first council leader in Scotland to have a baby in office when she welcomed her and husband Tim Ross’s first child on Thursday, September 10.

Councillor Woodbridge has been on maternity leave since September 11, but she is intending to return to her role from Monday, November 16.

In the meantime, Councillor Sandy Cowie will continue as acting leader, with the existing arrangements remaining in place and council business continuing as normal.