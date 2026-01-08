Council offices latest in spate of break-ins

A break-in at the Orkney Islands Council (OIC) offices is the latest in a string of incidents reported in Kirkwall this week.

The local authority has confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

OIC added that it will not comment further as there is a live police investigation. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

The force confirmed earlier on Thursday that it had received a report of an overnight break-in at Wellpark Garden Centre.

Detectives have also been investigating break-ins at Ortak Jewellery on Garrison Road and Highland Park Distillery on Holm Road, as well as an attempted break-in at Papdale Primary School on Willow Road. These incidents took place between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

If you have any information that can help, you can contact officers via 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.