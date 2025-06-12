Did you miss it?

As The Orkney Assassin: Murder In the Isles continues to be seen by Amazon Prime audiences, the now “top ten” listed documentary may leave you wondering what the man convicted for the crime would have to say for himself.

The feature-length film which is attracting five-star ratings follows on from an exclusive two-part feature in The Orcadian — in which, for the first time to date, you can hear the story through the eyes of convicted murderer Michael Ross himself.

The exclusive interview, in two parts, homes in on Ross’s own memories of the early investigation; recalls his army career and life as a family man, and sees him answer questions of the prosecution from the trial which convicted him — at which he never took the stand.

If you missed it, you can still catch both editions (May 22 and 29) featuring Murder, Mystery and Michael Ross, online. Limited print edition copies are also available at The Orcadian Print Centre in Kirkwall.

The former Black Watch sergeant was convicted in 2008 for the murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood at Kirkwall’s Mumutaz Indian Restaurant in 1994.

The Amazon Prime film, from BAFTA-winning director Matt Pinder was released last Sunday, and features interviews with Ross’s parents, as well as eyewitnesses, lawyers, detectives and journalists — including The Orcadian‘s own Leah Seator and Ethan Flett.