‘Do not drink’ warning issued on Sanday spirits

An urgent warning has been issued about products from a Sanday distillery.

Consumers are being advised not to drink any of the gin or whisky made by Kimbland Distillery.

The warning comes from Food Standards Scotland (FSS) which has declared that the company has been producing and selling alcoholic products “without the required safety controls” and has “failed to provide evidence that its products meet safety standards”.

Stuart McAdam head of incidents at FSS said: Following close collaboration with the local authority, we are warning consumers not to drink any products from the Kimbland Distillery due to safety concerns.

“As we approach the festive break, we want to make sure that anyone who may have purchased these for themselves, or as a gift, knowls about the potential risk that these products may pose.

