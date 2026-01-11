Driving caution urged as heavy rain and winds lash Orkney

Warnings of flooding on Orkney’s roads have been made, as strong winds and heavy rainfall lash Orkney.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 9pm tonight, with the potential for gusts of around 70mph predicted.

Motorists are being urged to be aware of the danger of flooding and areas of deep-lying water, and to take caution.

The main A965 road between Rennibister and Quanterness, and west to Stromness, as well as the road to Kirkwall Airport have been identified as being problematic.

The weather has also brought disruption to Orkney’s transport, with NorthLink Ferries cancelling sailings on their Lerwick-Kirkwall-Aberdeen route.

Pentland Ferries have cancelled their first two sets of sailings today, with their 5pm sailing from St Margaret’s Hope and 6.45pm from Gills Bay currently under review.

There is also widespread cancellations on the inter-island services operated by Orkney Ferries.

The Churchill Barriers are currently open and the next review will take place at 2.30pm.

For Monday, the Met Office is forecasting that gusts of around 50mph will be felt, gradually easing in the evening, on what will be a largely dry and bright day.