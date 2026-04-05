Enquiries ongoing after teen struck by vehicle
A teenager was taken to hospital on Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Stromness.
The incident is being investigated by police, who were called to the scene on Cairston Road at 12.40pm.
It is understood that the incident occurred close to where a school bus had stopped for a passenger to alight, and that Stagecoach is co-operating with enquiries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”