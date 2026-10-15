Flotta man arrested after hours-long police operation

A specialist police unit captured a man in Flotta, this afternoon, in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour.

Police have stressed that the 61-year-old posed “no wider threat to the public”.

The Orcadian first heard reports of a large police presence arriving in Flotta this morning.

MV Hoy Head made an extra run to the island this afternoon, following transport disruption earlier on in the day.

The newspaper received a report of a larger vehicle being denied boarding on the morning sailing from Houton to make room for emergency service vehicles.

Emergency service vehicles were stationed close to Flotta Oil Terminal, this afternoon. (The Orcadian).

Confirming the arrest, Orkney Area Commander, Chief Inspector Scott Robertson said: “Around 4.15pm on Thursday, 15 October, 2026, a warrant was executed at an address on Flotta.

“A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour.

“There was no wider threat to the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”