Harbourmaster departs OIC

Harbourmaster Jim Buck has left the employment of Orkney Islands Council (OIC), the authority has confirmed.

Mr Buck, who was also head of marine services and transportation, started in the role in 2020.

It is understood that he has not been in post over recent weeks.

The council says a “review of the service” is to take place shortly, looking at the management structure of harbours and marine services.

An OIC spokeswoman told The Orcadian: “In the meantime, Gareth Waterson will continue to exercise line management responsibilities for the service and Dougie Manson will continue to carry out the statutory function of harbourmaster.”

