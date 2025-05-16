news

Harray land returns to auction

May 16, 2025 at 1:37 pm

Controversial plots of agricultural land, previously on sale through an online auction company, have now resurfaced on a different auction website.

The six plots of land, ranging from around half an acre to an acre, were previously sold for £50,000 as a single field at Russland in Harray.

The plots had been marketed by Braveheart Auctions, which said last week that it had made the decision to cease marketing the land.

John Fleming, a Braveheart Auctions representative, said: “We did not envisage the resistance and ill-feeling locally, and have advised our client that we will no longer be marketing the land on their behalf.”

Now, it has emerged that the same plots are being marketed by Future Property Auctions.

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

