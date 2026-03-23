Heating oil stolen from Kirkwall property

Police are urging residents to be vigilant, after a large amount of heating oil vanished from a property in Kirkwall.

It was on Monday, March 16, when the alleged theft occurred at a property near to Willow Road.

Anyone with information that may help police are being asked to contact 101, quoting reference CR/0117672/26.

Following the incident, officers have provided advice on the security steps that residents can take to safeguard their supply of heating oil.

Police Scotland says that to steal oil, thieves will usually decant, syphon or pump oil from a tank into other containers.

“If possible, lock your tanks and install suitable lighting or CCTV,” the force says.

“If you are able to, locate the tank where it can be viewed from a habitable building.

“Fuel tank alarms and monitoring systems can notify you of thefts. They may set off an alarm if the fuel level suddenly drops or falls below a defined level.

“Report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland through 101.”