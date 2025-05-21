featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

May 21, 2025 at 4:08 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

“I’m doing a 25-year life sentence for something I didn’t do” — so claims Michael Ross, as he now tells his side of the story for the first time.

Having served almost 17 years of his life sentence in prison, the former soldier has agreed to speak to the public via the newspaper, sharing a detailed account of his version of events.

He was convicted in 2008 for the cold-blooded killing of Shamsuddin Mahmood, who was shot as he worked at an Indian restaurant in Kirkwall in 1994.

Ross maintains his innocence for the crime but he has never spoken to the public or press in detail, to let them know why.

Now, in the first of an exclusive two-part feature, the 46-year-old speaks openly from the confines of prison, about his memories of the early investigation; family life and life as a soldier.

Also in the newspaper this week:

Tog marks historic ties with Norway.

Electric hydrofoil ferry arrives for pilot.

At least 28 jobs lost in Flotta cut.

New postie to battle Harray backlog.

Firth triumph in revived Parish Cup of Food.

Orkney Folk Festival ready to rock ‘n’ reel.

Sprinter wins sixth Scotland cap.

For all that and much more, pick up the current edition of The Orcadian.

