In this week’s The Orcadian

May 28, 2025 at 4:03 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page is news that a band of vigilante shopkeepers who helped bring a serial knitwear thief to justice believe she has been handed too light a penalty.

Allison Marnie was sentenced to pay compensation to four Orkney businesses at Kirkwall Sheriff Court, for goods she stole totalling almost £1,500.

Also in the newspaper this week is the second part of our Murder, Mystery and Michael Ross feature series, where the former soldier continues to recount his memories of how the case against him unfolded.

More inside:

Isles drone delivery service to take flight?

A Royal Island Games opening.

Robot innovation based in Orkney.

Highland Park’s low-emission mission.

Young talent dominates Orkney Folk Festival — four pages of reviews and coverage.

Hub vision for former place of worship.

Swapping pint glasses for teapots at The Flattie Bar.

‘Tailored’ approach to tackle ravens in Orkney.

For all that and much more, pick up the current edition of The Orcadian.

