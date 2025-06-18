featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

June 18, 2025 at 2:38 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

A point of entry visitor levy could be trialled just next year says the “optimistic” Destination Orkney chairman, Martin Fleet.

The visitor organisation also said it would not be moving in to the iCentre in Kirkwall but hopes a commercial operator will still step in.

Also in the newspaper this week, two of the communities well kent faces are among those receiving a Kings Birthday Honour.

More inside:

Orkney Islands Council plans that could have seen Orkney to go independent quietly laid to rest.

SSEN prepares for 24 hour drilling to begin at Warebeth.

Sea shanty success.

Clan Cancer Support’s Monumental Midnight Walk returns.

Stromness Academy Players.set for national final

St Magnus Festival preview.

Eight goal thriller in the Parish Cup.

And a Summer Farmer special pull out.

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is dedicated to our managing director Craig MacInnes who tragically passed away at the weekend.

He is sorely missed.

