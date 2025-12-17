In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we have news that the downsizing of an Orkney school has left an island fearful for the future of their “fragile” community.

Targeted support is now being called for, to help families raise children in the “same community where they were born and raised.”

Inside, Gary Davies tells his Orkney audience to “be prepared” for a party, as he is set to take to Rapture’s decks on Friday.

Also in the newspaper this week is our special pull-out feature, looking ahead to the Ba’. It includes interviews with the four men throwing up the ba’ this season, the reflections of a stalwart ba’ maker as he hangs up his tools, and more.

More inside:

EXCLUSIVE: Fixed link studies ‘never shared’ with OIC bosses.

Food standards sanction ‘will destroy me’, says Sanday distiller.

The Old Library and CRC feature in Focus on Business.

Tractors at the ready for new festive fundraiser.

New VAO home makes it through planning.

Palace Players spin pantomime gold with Rumpelstiltskin.

New designs for Stromness campus expansion unveiled.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.