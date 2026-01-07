In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available in shops and online today.

On the front page, a flurry of new year snow extended many folk’s Christmas holidays, as roads across Orkney were packed deep for days.

The mercury plummeted to four degrees below the average minimum temperatures for this time of year, with a low of -2.4°C recorded in Kirkwall.

Also in the newspaper are reports and and photos from the Uppie’s New Year Ba’ victories, and the Northender wins at the Stromness Yule Log Pull.

We’ve also got a spread of colourful coverage on the Christmas tractor runs held throughout Orkney this festive season.

More inside:

Balfour welcomes first baby of the year.

Orkney champions showered with New Year honours.

Finding hope in the gloomiest month.

Terrific turnout for the mud run.

New lease on life for The Reel?

St Magnus Festival at 50.

Strong new addition for Leask Marine fleet.

