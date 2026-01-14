In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available in shops and online today.

News of funding to start the building of Orkney’s new ferry fleet leads on the front page of newspaper.

Orkney Islands Council leader Heather Woodbridge has welcomed the Scottish budget announcements made by cabinet secretary for finance, Shona Robison, on Tuesday.

According to OIC, the early indications are that funding for phase one of Orkney’s ferry replacement programme has been secured.

Also in The Orcadian this week, we showcase the winner and the other stunning entries in our Ba’ photo competition, and reveal the nominees for the Orkney Sports Awards 2025.

More inside:

Forgotten Chinese scrolls make four-figure sum for charity.

Man charged with spate of Kirkwall break-ins.

Planning pause sought for deep water quay.

Fish farm expansion plans face opposition.

New year promises packed programmes for music, arts, drama and more.

National nomination for Island Games golf lead.

Mobile abattoir plans move forward.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian available now.