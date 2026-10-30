Island Games campaign gets under way in Jersey for Orkney’s netballers

Orkney’s netballers get their campaign under way at the 2026 Invitational Island Netball Games in Jersey today.

The county’s court stars are in the Channel Island as the three-day competition begins.

Orkney open against hosts Jersey at 1.30pm, followed by Ynys Môn at 2.12pm, France at 2.54pm and Guernsey at 3.36pm.

They round off a busy afternoon with a showdown against island rivals Shetland at 4.18pm.

The competition runs until Sunday, November 1. Today’s results will determine the teams’ rankings before they split into two groups for Saturday’s pool matches.

Supporters can follow the action through livestreams on Jersey Netball’s YouTube channel⁠, with updates also available through @Islandnetballgames2026 on Instagram and through Netball Orkney’s Facebook.

Netball is not included in the programme of sports available for hosts of the International Island Games.

This means that this competition is entirely organised by the sport and host islands themselves.

Orkney finished in third place at the inaugural netball Island Games competition in the Isle of Man three years ago.

This time, they have arrived in Jersey buoyed by three convincing wins during a recent weekend on the Scottish mainland.

A 76-7 Scottish Cup victory over Westhill Wildcats was followed by friendly wins against Aberdeen Nets, 68-26, and Glasgow South Saltires, 55-27.

Co-captain Jaimie Cooper said the busy weekend had provided valuable preparation for playing several matches in one day.

“It felt as though everything had come together and it all clicked. We are in a really exciting place with this group of girls.”

Fellow co-captain Erica Tait said the squad had strengthened its connections on court during preparations, which included 12 weeks of training and external coaching support.

“We’re proud of what we’re putting on the court now,” she said.

Maintaining that standard throughout the competition will be the aim, with Tait believing a medal could be a realistic target.

The trip has been supported by 15 Orkney businesses, fundraising and a National Lottery Awards grant.