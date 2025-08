livestock shows

It’s East Mainland Show Day!

August 2, 2025 at 9:57 am

Orkney looks set for another warm day as folk flock to the St Andrews Show Park for East Mainland Show.

Between livestock competitions and trade stands, there will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

Over at the St Andrews Community Centre, there will be lots to enjoy, with a display of vegetables, handiwork, baking and more for the East Mainland Horticultural Show. This is on display between 11am and 5pm today, and 1.30-4pm tomorrow.

