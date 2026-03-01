Kirkwall dentist ‘unlikely’ to return

Further details have emerged on the circumstances which led a Kirkwall dentist to leave his practice without warning.

Dr Nick Deyanov is not likely to return, according to NHS Orkney, who are continuing to pick up the pieces from the abrupt disappearing act.

After a routine inspection last year, the man behind Deyanov Dental stopped engaging with the health authority and left the county.

An investigation into Dr Deyanov is still being carried out by the regulator, the General Dental Council (GDC). In the meantime, he is not allowed to work as a dentist in the UK.

NHS Orkney has secured the records from the Broad Street practice, but it has now emerged that electronic files are encrypted and cannot be accessed.

