Kirkwall driving ban thrown out by councillors

September 9, 2025 at 10:25 am

Proposals to ban motor vehicles from a large swathe of Kirkwall’s town centre have been ditched.

The decision was made unanimously by Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee, this Tuesday.

Officers recommended a traffic order which would have tightened existing restrictions on Albert Street, and extended these to Bridge Street. Adjoining roads — Laing Street, St Olaf’s Wynd and Bridge Street Wynd — would also have come under the new rules.

A public consultation showed majority disapproval for the move, which would have seen all motor traffic save public services and maintenance vehicles banned from these streets between 11am and 3pm, and 11pm and 3am. No exception would be made for blue badge holders or business owners.

A total of 36 people responded in support of the proposals, 127 were against, and four were unsure.

During the meeting, councillors shared their bemusement at how a request for a nighttime traffic order in Bridge Street had “grown arms and legs” to become such a restrictive proposal. Some branded the order “discriminatory” to the disabled and unfair for tradespeople.

Read the full story in The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.

