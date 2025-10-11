featured news

Maeshowe visitor centre gains alcohol licence

October 11, 2025 at 9:00 am

Visitors to Maeshowe are now able to take home a peedie sip of Orkney as a souvenir.

An application for an off-sale licence at ancient site’s visitor centre was approved by the Orkney Licensing Board, on Thursday.

Visitors can now purchase drink to be consumed off-site from 10am until 10pm each day.

The centre on Ireland Road, Stenness, has also been given permission for a number of licensed activities including the playing of recorded music, theatre, and films; retail sales including snack foods and beverages; and tastings of whisky and other alcoholic and food products.

