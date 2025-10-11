  • Kirkwall
    Maeshowe visitor centre gains alcohol licence

    Visitors to Maeshowe will be able to buy a bottle of something Orcadian at the site’s visitor centre, now that an off-sale alcohol licence has been granted.

    Visitors to Maeshowe are now able to take home a peedie sip of Orkney as a souvenir.
    An application for an off-sale licence at ancient site’s visitor centre was approved by the Orkney Licensing Board, on Thursday.

    Visitors can now purchase drink to be consumed off-site from 10am until 10pm each day.

    The centre on Ireland Road, Stenness, has also been given permission for a number of licensed activities including the playing of recorded music, theatre, and films; retail sales including snack foods and beverages; and tastings of whisky and other alcoholic and food products.