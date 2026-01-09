Man charged in connection with Kirkwall break-ins

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of break-ins in Kirkwall.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in November 2025 and January 2026, spanning addresses in Claymore Court, Garson Road, Willow Road, Holm Road, School Place and Mill Street.

The man is expected to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Alexander Campbell said: “We would like to thank everyone who assisted with our enquiries into these incidents following our media appeal.

“Crimes of this nature have a serious impact on the victims and cause concern throughout the wider community.

“I would like to reassure the public that any reports of criminality will be investigated thoroughly and anyone with concerns is encouraged to report this via 101.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on information.”