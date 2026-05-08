McArthur reacts to SNP Shetland win

Liam McArthur has criticised a “dangerous approach” taken by Shetland’s first ever SNP MSP during her campaign — but looks forward to working with her “in the interest of islanders”.

Hannah Mary Goodlad has made history today, breaking an eight-decade chain of Liberal victories in Shetland.

Orkney, meanwhile, has stuck firm with the Scottish Liberal Democrats — delivering the biggest ever vote share in favour of a single candidate in Holyrood history.

Mr McArthur, who was returned to his seat with 70 per cent of the vote behind him, has shared his continued enthusiasm to work constructively with MSPs from other parties.

“As I have done throughout my time as Orkney’s MSP, I will work with MSPs from across parties in the interest of our constituents, in the interest of islanders, and the interests of the Highlands and Islands in general,” he told The Orcadian.

Campaigning with the slogan “a seat at the table”, Ms Goodlad hopes to give Shetland a voice within the Scottish Government.

It is an approach our northerly neighbours have positively responded to, with the now-former Lib Dem stronghold delivering a 47 per cent share of the vote to the SNP — which is likely to remain the largest party in Holyrood.

But Mr McArthur takes issue with Ms Goodlad’s campaign message, which he believes she “may come to regret”.

“It’s an interesting argument, and it’s one that the Conservatives used to use here in Orkney, back in the day, when there were Conservative governments at a UK level,” said the returning MSP.

“It’s a dangerous approach to take, because certainly the message from the previous SNP government was that they wanted to work with those other parties.

“I think that I’ve demonstrated, and the Scottish Liberal Democrats have demonstrated that where there is common ground, where there are things that can be achieved through a collaboration, then we are happy top engage constructively in those discussions.

“We have supported the previous two budgets in response to the SNP government addressing some of our concerns in areas like mental health, college funding; in terms of financial support for new ferries to be procured here in Orkney.

“I think that’s the way voters here in Orkney would expect MSPs to behave, and I think the same would be the case in Shetland.

It’s not that you have to vote for the party of government to get anything done.

“I think that’s a pretty dangerous message to be communicating out to voters and one that the SNP candidate in Shetland, and if they’re using it elsewhere in the country, may come to regret.”

Meanwhile, it’s been celebration time in Orkney’s SNP camp on behalf of their colleagues in Shetland.

SNP candidate Robert Leslie came second in the voting here with a 16 per cent share, and he is delighted to see Ms Goodland do what no other candidate has managed in the Northern Isles before.

“That’s historic, and I don’t think that’s a misuse of the word,” Mr Leslie said.

“Hannah Mary has run an absolutely fantastic campaign.”

He recalled seeing Ms Goodlad’s work while visiting Shetland alongside SNP leader John Swinney, last year, and said it was clear what strong a candidate she would be.

”She was well under way then with a really professionally run campaign, and she has come through really well,” he said.

“She’s made a very persuasive argument for getting a seat at the table.

“And, you know, I think the campaign that she ran to get the peak ferry fares taken away was really positive too.

“She will be a fantastic MSP for sure.”