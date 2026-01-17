Mobile abattoir moves closer to completion

Construction has started on a specially designed mobile abattoir, which will serve not just Orkney but Caithness too.

The Tiny Trailer Abattoir will be used to provide a local slaughter facility for sheep, saving the lengthy journey to abattoirs south.

The £100,000 project is being driven forward by Jane Cooper, who originally came up with the idea for her own flock of Orkney Boreray Sheep.

The Firth shepherdess is now excited to confirm that the two-trailer facility, first announced in August last year, is now being built in Dorset.

