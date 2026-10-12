More details revealed on Eday windfarm plans

Small plane using field airstrip could be impacted by turbine turbulence, report warns

The developer of a contentious windfarm in Eday says it will be a positive for “people, the climate and for the economy.”

Offering land for community use is one option being considered by GreenPower, which is looking into how islanders will benefit from its proposed Neven Point Wind Farm.

The Alloa-based renewable energy company provided the update as further information as been lodged with the local authority’s planning team.

This includes a study suggesting that the turbines could have an impact on the use of microlight aircraft from an address in the island.

GreenPower is looking to build five turbines, up to 180 metres, near Greentoft.

The project has proved controversial in Eday, with some residents speaking out against the development.

Last year, The Orcadian interviewed a number of residents who had strong concerns about the Neven Point development, claiming it threatened the fabric of life in the island.

The planning application for the windfarm was submitted in June 2025.

In the months since, dozens of objections have been lodged with Orkney Islands Council’s planning department.

This is how the proposed Neven Point Wind Farm in Eday could look, viewed from the ferry to Stronsay.

Eday Community Council said in its submission last year that it is maintaining a neutral stance on whether the development should go ahead.

Now, updated information has been provided by GreenPower, at the request of Orkney Islands Council.

Sam Layton, senior project manager with GreenPower, said: “In providing this information and clarifications, we hope this provides further reassurance that the project will be a positive one for people, the climate and for the economy.

“A key objective is to deliver meaningful benefits for Eday, including local work and business opportunities, reduced energy bills for residents and enhancements for wildlife and habitats.

“There will also be a further consultation separate to the planning process on community benefits, to include an offer for community use of the land at the Stackald property now owned by GreenPower at the pier, and we welcome ongoing input from the community.

“The feedback so far, to directly cut energy costs for the people of Eday, is one that we have previously agreed to.”

GreenPower says Highlands and Islands Airports Limited have removed its objection.

But the new assessment has also found that turbines may impact aircraft in another way.

The report says the project “may reduce the number of suitable flying days” for a privately owned microlight aircraft from a field airstrip at the property of Quoyfaulds.

The potential disruption to landing and taking-off would be caused by “turbine wake turbulence under certain wind conditions.”

The study also says that noise from a proposed battery storage system for the turbines would be “negligible” and that “no significant effects on Eday residents are anticipated.”

GreenPower has also provided an report on the likely route between the windfarm and proposed grid connection point.

This concludes that, when mitigated, significant environmental effects “can be effectively avoided or reduced to an appropriate level.”