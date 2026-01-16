New bus shelters on route to Orkney

Work is underway to install new and replacement bus shelters across Orkney.

Five cycle shelters and nine bus shelters are to be put in place, following funding from the Scottish Government.

The money also includes upgrades to bus timetable displays across the county and real-time information upgrades at Kirkwall Travel Centre.

Trueform has been awarded the contract to supply the shelters and displays, with Orkney Builders (Contractors) Ltd carrying out groundworks this week.

New bus shelters will be installed in Deerness, Rendall, Birsay, Stromness, St Margaret’s Hope and Hoy, while replacement shelters are set for Kirkwall Airport, Stenness and Harray.

Meanwhile, cycle shelters will be installed in Sanday, Hoy, Westray and Eday.

Councillor Kristopher Leask, chairman of Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee, said: “We’re pleased to be able to deliver these improvements that communities have been asking for.

“Installing new and replacement shelters and timetable displays will help support the use of public transport and encourage active travel across the county.”