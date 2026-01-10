New lease of life for The Reel?

The former home of The Reel in Kirkwall could be redeveloped into a space for education, if plans by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) go ahead.

The three-storey building on Broad Street operated as a café and music school for 16 years, before closing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

After lying unused for over five years, the OIC-owned property could now be set for a new lease of life, as a planning application has been lodged by the local authority.

The proposed Community Learning and Development Centre would include spaces for teaching cooking and IT skills.

