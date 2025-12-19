Newspaper team in the running for three awards

The Orcadian is delighted to have been shortlisted for the Newspaper of the Year prize, at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

The newspaper’s Ethan Flett has also been shortlisted for the Reporter of the Year Award, and deputy editor Sarah Gilmour is in the running for Business Reporter of the Year.

BBC Radio Orkney’s Adam Harcus is on the shortlist for Sport Reporter of the Year.

The finalists were announced today, ahead of the winners being announced at the press ball held in Inverness on February 6.