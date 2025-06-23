breaking news

NHS Orkney chief to step down and take top Grampian role

June 23, 2025 at 11:14 am

NHS Orkney chief executive is to step down, as she takes over the top role at NHS Grampian.

Laura Skaife-Knight has been announced, this Monday, as the new chief executive of NHS Grampian.

“I will be leaving NHS Orkney with many happy memories and secure in the knowledge that the hard work of its incredible staff has put strong foundations in place that mean the organisation has a very bright future,” said Mrs Skaife-Knight.

“I look forward to joining NHS Grampian and leading the organisation through its next chapter, recognising the immediate challenges ahead, the potential for our future and what is possible if we work together when it comes to further improving care, services and experience for our patients, communities and staff.”

More to follow in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...