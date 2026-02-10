NHS treatments suspended at Kirkwall dentist after ‘significant concerns’

NHS treatments at a Kirkwall dentistry practice have been suspended after “significant concerns” were raised.

NHS Orkney had suspended NHS treatments at Deyanov Dental Practice until key improvements were made, after a routine inspection in November 2025. Private dental treatment is regulated through a different route.

NHS Orkney conducted a further investigation at the practice and continued to work towards a position where appointments could be reinstated.

However, Deyanov Dental Practice has not engaged with NHS Orkney and no contact has been received for over seven weeks.

NHS Orkney has raised concerns for Dr Deyanov’s welfare with Police Scotland.



There has also been concerns raised to NHS Orkney from patients of Deyanov Dental Practice that they are unable to speak to anyone at the practice and that the practice has not been open for some time.



Following agreement and understanding from relevant legal authorities, NHS Orkney is securing all patient records from the Deyanov Dental Practice to ensure these records are safely and accurately stored. These records will be kept under NHS Orkney patient record policy.



Steven Johnston, director of dentistry at NHS Orkney said: “We understand that this will be concerning for patients of the practice, this is an unprecedented situation we are faced with and we are continuing to follow legal advice at this time.

“Following the retrieval of patient records, we hope to understand what patient impact this will have for patients at the practice, with patient safety remaining our top priority.”

Although there is limited provision of NHS dentistry in Orkney at present, any patient of the Deyanov Practice who develops an urgent dental problem, such as acute infection or toothache, will have access to urgent dental care via the Public Dental Service at NHS Orkney, which operates from Garson Dental Clinic in Stromness (01856 850 658) and from The Balfour, in Kirkwall (01856 888 258).

However, NHS Orkney will not be able to provide routine dental care for patients of the Deyanov Dental Practice.