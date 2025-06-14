  • Kirkwall
    North Isles limber up for day of friendly sporting rivalry

    Competitors from Orkney’s North Isles will come together in Sanday for a day of sporting competition.

    The organisers behind this year’s North Isles Sports are looking forward to welcoming their island rivals and visitors from the Mainland once more.

    Seventy-five years on from hosting the second edition of the North Isles Sports, Sanday will host the event, which sees competitors from six eligible islands compete in a day of friendly rivalry.

    Next Saturday Orkney Ferries timetable is rearranged for the day so that senior and junior runners, jumpers, shot-putters, footballers, netballers, and Tug o’ War strongmen can compete.

    As part of a celebration of the history and enduring appeal of the North Isles Sports, Saturday, June 21, will also see the launch of a commemorative book, 75 years of Orkney’s North Isles Sports.

    If you fancy a day out involving sport and community in Sanday, click here for Orkney Ferries timetable.