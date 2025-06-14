North Isles limber up for day of friendly sporting rivalry
The organisers behind this year’s North Isles Sports are looking forward to welcoming their island rivals and visitors from the Mainland once more.
Seventy-five years on from hosting the second edition of the North Isles Sports, Sanday will host the event, which sees competitors from six eligible islands compete in a day of friendly rivalry.
Next Saturday Orkney Ferries timetable is rearranged for the day so that senior and junior runners, jumpers, shot-putters, footballers, netballers, and Tug o’ War strongmen can compete.
As part of a celebration of the history and enduring appeal of the North Isles Sports, Saturday, June 21, will also see the launch of a commemorative book, 75 years of Orkney’s North Isles Sports.
If you fancy a day out involving sport and community in Sanday, click here for Orkney Ferries timetable.