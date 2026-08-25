OIC announce award of £14m windfarm contract

Local firm Heddle Construction has been awarded a £14 million contract for civil and electrical works at Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) planned six-turbine windfarm at Quanterness, outside Kirkwall.

The Balance of Plant contract encompasses final design work, civil engineering, and electrical construction in advance of turbine installation at the St Ola site, situated between Kirkwall and Finstown.

The 28.8MW project has been in development since 2019 and received unanimous backing from elected members in February last year.

Once completed, electricity generated at the site will be exported via the new interconnector, generating income intended to help the council protect and enhance local public services.

OIC has secured a £62.1 million loan from The National Wealth Fund (NWF) to cover the cost of the project build.

According to estimates provided by OIC, the project is predicted to generate average annual surpluses of more than £3m, accumulating an expected £120m over a 25-year term.

In addition, the project will provide a £144,000 annual location specific community benefit scheme for community driven projects.

The Quanterness windfarm was one of three initially set out by the islands council, as part of the Orkney Community Wind Farm project.

A similar development on Wee Fea in Hoy has been paused due to escalating costs and financial risks.

A third, on Faray, remains in the works, with a final decision likely to be made in 2027 or 2028.

Founded in 1972 by Ian Heddle and now managed by his son Derek Heddle, Kirkwall-based Heddle Construction employs over 20 staff.

While originally established to build agricultural structures, the business has expanded into specialized services, including crane hire and renewable energy infrastructure support.

German manufacturer Nordex was previously named as turbine supplier in August, 2025.

It is anticipated that work will get started on site in spring 2027.