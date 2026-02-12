OIC to discuss future of £3m nursery

Orkney Islands Council is keeping tight-lipped over the future of Kirkwall’s new nursery, ahead of a meeting next week.

The possibility that the local authority itself will run the 51-space facility has already been mooted after no private business was willing to take it on.

In 2020, the council chamber was split over whether or not it was a good idea to build the nursery, which came in at a cost of £3.1 million.

Next week, councillors will meet behind closed doors to discus the future of the service.

Following a freedom of information request, The Orcadian received papers from the working group that came up with the proposal to build the new nursery, which was completed last summer.

