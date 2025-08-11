featured news

OIC urges public to avoid stranded whales

August 11, 2025 at 2:33 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has urged the public to avoid the area where 23 dead whales are stranded in Sanday, as it assesses what is to be done with their remains.

The pod of pilot whales was discovered on Sunday morning at Roo Beach, almost 13 months to the day from the stranding of 77 at Tresness in Sanday.

“These incidents are of course upsetting and unsettling,” an OIC spokeswoman said.

“ Dealing with such an incident presents complex challenges and logistics — and while last year’s experience and learning will inform our response, we must take time to assess the differing circumstances of this situation — including the location of the whales and their current state.

“We are working with our partners in the local community, agencies and statutory bodies to identify the necessary course of action.

“We appreciate there is an urgent need to progress this, and it is being treated as a priority incident. In the meantime, we would ask that local people and visitors avoid the area.

“ Further updates will be provided in due course.”

