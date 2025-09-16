featured news

Orkney duo nominated for GP awards

September 16, 2025 at 6:04 pm

Two Orkney medical practitioners have been nominated for the prestigious General Practice Awards.

The awards, handed out in December, are billed UK’s foremost celebration of excellence in primary care.

They are now in their 17th year, and this years nominations include Orkney GP Kirsty Cole and Lead General Practice Pharmacist at NHS Orkney Lyndsay Steel .

Dr. Kirsty Cole, who works at the Skerryvore Practice in Kirkwall, was awarded an MBE in 2023 for her work during the pandemic, while Lyndsay Steel, who was one of the first Scottish Pharmacist Clinical Academic Fellows in 2021.

Dr Cole said: “I’m so happy that Lyndsay has been shortlisted in the Extended Team Member category. It’s well-deserved recognition for the huge amount of work she has put in to developing the General Practice Pharmacy team from scratch.

“I didn’t know about myself until later, and I’m absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted too. I have very realistic expectations given the incredible calibre of the other nominees, but it’s a real privilege to represent Orkney and rural GPs.”

