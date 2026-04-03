Orkney Islander magazine launch marks start of 2026 tourism season
Orkney’s tourism industry marks the start of the 2026 season today with the launch of this year’s Orkney Islander magazine.
Hume Sweet Hume in Kirkwall will host the launch event this Friday, 4-6pm, which wil feature words from guest speakers including Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael, nibbles from Argo’s Bakery and the big reveal of this year’s front cover.
Come along for a chance to meet and chat with folk involved in one of Orkney’s most vibrant industries, and to get your hands on the magazine before it hits stands across the county.