Orkney JIC athletes clinch Stuart Cup three-in-a-row

June 8, 2025 at 1:16 pm

Orkney have retained the Stuart Cup in Shetland this afternoon, after another tremendous day of sport.

It is the first time Orkney have won three successive Stuart Cups since a four-in-a-row sequence between 1991 and 1994.

Saturday saw Shetland win the athletics by just 1.5 points, 48.5-47, before Orkney secured back-to-back wins in the hockey, 1-0, and football, 4-0, to make the overall score 72 points to 48.5 in favour of the reds.

Shetland stormed back to cut the deficit in the netball, the first event of Sunday, clinching a deserved 47-31 win.

Just eight point separated the two sides ahead of the final event.

That was in the swimming pool where Orkney, having won for the first time in 27 years in 2024, were gunning for their first victory in Lerwick since 1995.

This they duly did, setting five new records on the way, beating Shetland by 51.5 to 45.5.

The overall score was Orkney 154.5, Shetland 141.

