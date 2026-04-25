Orkney Link Project strides forwards

Good progress continues to be made on the Orkney Link project, with major milestones now being reached across both the Finstown substation and the onshore underground cable route, SSEN Transmission has confirmed.

At the Finstown substation, the project is moving closer to the next construction phase, with large-scale civil works nearing completion and preparation under way for the installation of primary electrical equipment in the summer.

A key milestone has recently been achieved with all roof cladding works now complete.

Recent activity on site has included the mobilisation of local contractors such as R.S. Merriman’s and Orkney Builders to carry out internal electrical and masonry works, alongside strong progress on transformer foundations, concrete bunds, and the installation of ducting and troughing to support future cabling between buildings.

In parallel, significant progress is being made along the underground land cable route, with more than 90 per cent of trenching and duct installation now complete in Orkney, with joint bay construction exceeding 30 per cent.

Looking ahead, remaining wall cladding and internal fit-out works at the Finstown substation will continue, while land cable pulling remains on track to begin in late summer this year.

After that, the underground land cable installation from Finstown to the Warebeth landfall site is currently planned for completion in 2027.