Orkney marks 10th Women and Girls in Sport Week

FROM international athletes to women taking their first steps towards becoming more active, Orkney’s Women and Girls in Sport Week promises something for everyone.

Free talks, workshops and fitness sessions run from Monday, November 2, to Friday, November 6, marking the tenth anniversary of Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week.

Organised by Orkney Islands Council’s sport and leisure service, the programme aims to celebrate achievement, encourage participation and explore how women and girls can be supported throughout their sporting lives.

“It’s not just about those competing at the top level — of which we are very lucky to have so many in Orkney — but it’s about any women and girls who want to be active,” said organiser Adam Bews.

Orkney’s Taylah Paterson representing Scotland Loughborough.

Monday’s opening athlete panel, chaired by Corey Symonds, features sprinter Taylah Paterson, weightlifter Kelly Skea, swimmer Eve Wood, kickboxer Amy Golder, rugby player Cailynn Williamson and triathlete Clare Rendall, joining remotely from Australia.

“Sport is about more than keeping fit,” said Corey. “It’s about friendships, confidence, being part of something, and key for me is having a laugh!”

Other sessions will explore nutrition, menstrual health, pregnancy, menopause, coaching and leadership, alongside opportunities to try activities.

Physiotherapist Polly Gray, who will run an active aging session on Tuesday, November 3, said: “It is an opportunity to encourage women and girls of every age and ability to move in ways they enjoy.”

Women’s Football practice session at Stromness Academy, 2020.

Most events take place at Kirkwall Grammar School, with Friday’s anniversary talks in the Orkney Theatre.

Monday, 6–8.30pm — Inspiring Women in Sport: Athlete panel, nutrition, exercise and positive body image.

Tuesday, 6–8.45pm — Women’s Health and Performance: Fitness sessions, women’s health, active ageing and gym confidence.

Wednesday, 6–9pm — Coaching, Confidence and Leadership: Workshops, discussions and networking.

Thursday, 5–7.45pm — Move, Try and Connect: Fitness classes and sports tasters.

Friday, 6.30–8pm — Celebrating Ten Years: Betty Stanger, Emily Divine, Taylah Paterson and Scottish Paralympian Hope Gordon, appearing remotely.

A celebration party follows from 8pm to 1am, featuring Bere Bannocks and MiSFIT, food from Beiting and Brew, and a licensed bar. Tickets cost £15 for ages 16 and over.

Talks, workshops and fitness sessions are free, but places are limited. View the programme and book sessions.

Book celebration party tickets separately through the council’s leisure booking system.