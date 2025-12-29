Orkney set to be lit up by Christmas Tractor Run

The night sky is set to glow this evening as Orkney’s agricultural community turns out in force to spread the festive cheer and raise money for charity.

The Orkney Christmas Tractor Run is returning tonight, setting off from Orkney Auction Mart at 6pm for a route around Kirkwall.

The run will see tractors, gators, JCBs and a host of other agricultural vehicles bedecked in Christmas lights and festive scenes, and is sure to attract large crowds to line the route.

At the heart of it all is the charities who stand to benefit from the run, Parkinson’s Orkney and Macmillan Orkney.

Organisers behind the run have kindly asked the public to not arrive at the mart before the tractor run, owing to the large volume of traffic and lack of parking.

People are also asked to keep the route clear and park sensibly and safely — keeping roads and access clear.

There will also be a tractor run in Stromness on Tuesday night, beginning at 6.30pm, and in South Ronaldsay and Burray, also on Tuesday night, at 6pm.

If you would like to show your support to the run, and support two local charities, you can donate here.