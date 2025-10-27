Orkney Sports Awards open for nominations

featured news

October 27, 2025 at 7:56 pm

Nominations are now open for the Orkney Sports Awards 2025.

To celebrate Orkney’s greatest year of sport, these awards are the biggest yet. Expanded from 10 to 18 categories, they will recognise the incredible sporting achievements across our islands.

Organised by Orkney Islands Council’s active schools and community sports team, and sponsored by Stagecoach, the awards will celebrate athletes, coaches, volunteers and teams who make sport Orkney special.

Nominations are now open online via www.orkney.gov.uk/our-services/leisure-and-culture/sport-and-leisure/orkney-sports-awards/

You can also make your nomination in 14 of the categories via the entry form printed in The Orcadian, for the next three weeks, starting this Thursday.

Nominations close Sunday, November 16, at midnight. The awards will be held on Friday, January 30.

Read more in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

