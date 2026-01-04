Orkney upgraded to amber weather warning

A stay at home message remains in place, this Sunday, as Orkney is upgraded to an amber weather warning.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, is set at a “medium impact”, indicating a potential risk to life and damage to property. It is set to remain in force from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.

Thick snow combined with strong winds has caused disruption to ferries, buses, flights and flights throughout the weekend, as well as continued difficulties on Orkney roads.

Sunday is set to be another very cold day with frequent and heavy snow and hail showers, which may be thundery at times.

Drifting continues to be an issue, with reports of some snow drifts as deep as 70cm in the West Mainland.

A spokeswoman from Orkney Islands Council said: “Advice from Police Scotland last night was to only travel if necessary due to the road conditions, including some roads being impassable due to drifting or abandoned cars.

“This advice remains.

“If you’ve had to abandon your car and it is blocking the road, please call 101.”