Pelamis device ‘successfully disposed of’, says OIC

A pioneering wave energy device, bought by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) for £1, has been “successfully disposed of” by the local authority.

After an unsuccessful tendering process in 2023, offering £150,000 for someone to remove the Pelamis, OIC has confirmed that it has gotten rid of the machine.

Last month, The Orcadian reported that the Pelamis P2 had been split in two, ahead of its removal to New Holland on the Humber.

The council has now confirmed that the device has been removed, and that it is “no longer the responsibility” of the authority.

