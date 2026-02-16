Picky facilities out of action until end of March

The swimming pool and squash courts at the Pickaquoy centre will remain closed to users until at least the end of March, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

Flooding last month in the plant room affected heating and ventilation systems, pool circulation and electrical supplies at the Kirkwall sports centre.

After an initial investigation subsequent repair work is due to get underway next week.

This means the swimming pool, squash courts, wet side changing facilities and Studio Two will remain out of action.

The gym, cinema, cafe, soft play and sports hall remain open.

It is expected that the earliest some of the facilities could reopen will be the end of March.

Extended opening hours have been put in place in Stromness, where users can access sports and health facilities.

James Linklater, Managing Director of the Pickaquoy Centre, said: “Significant damage was caused by the flood, and we’ve got no option but to keep parts of the centre closed whilst we fully assess the damage.

“Specialist contractors and insurers have been on site over the last fortnight identifying the work that is required.

“We’re anticipating the very earliest we can reopen some of the facilities is the end of March – but it could be longer. If we do manage to reopen sooner – even its just one or two of the facilities affected, then we’ll let folk know.”