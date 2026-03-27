Picky facilities unlikely to fully open before the end of August

A major programme of repairs is required to the plant room at The Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall – meaning the facilities that are currently closed in the centre are unlikely to open fully before the end of August.

Flood damage led to failures in plant equipment, including heating and ventilation systems, pool circulation and electrical supplies.

This means that all the facilities in the ‘new side’ of the building have been closed for a number of weeks including the swimming pool, squash courts, wet side changing facilities and Studio Two.

The gym, cinema, cafe, soft play and sports hall have remained open as usual.

The electrical infrastructure in the plant room was subject to substantial damage following the flood in January.

Since then, investigations have been under way alongside insurers to assess the extent of that damage, the repairs required and the likely timelines for those repairs.

Following sign off from insurers that work can now begin. Much of the plant equipment will now be subject to a full-scale replacement – with a lengthy manufacturing and delivery time, due to the complexity of replacement items required, before installation can begin.

Significant efforts are however under way to investigate temporary power solutions to potentially allow some of the facilities affected – including the squash courts and fitness studio – to open sooner.

James Linklater is the managing director of The Pickaquoy Centre. He said: “We understand that this extended closure news will be disappointing for some of our customers and we fully appreciate it’s impact.

“We are extremely grateful to the public for their ongoing empathy for the team here at Picky, who are also having to work through the challenges presented.

“Rest assured that every effort has been made by all parties to remedy the issues encountered at the earliest opportunity and we are very grateful to Galliford Try and OIC for their endeavours to date.

“As with all incidents such as this, a process must be followed to allow insurers to sign off any necessary works prior to commencing. We are pleased that this has now been confirmed and a programme of works is in place to reach a resolution for the Orkney community.

“Our ActiveLife membership pricing will be frozen until such time that all facilities are fully operational and we are currently investigating options for a scaled down version of our ‘Learn to Swim’ programme.

“Whilst the current timelines indicate the end of August for completion we will do everything possible within our control to bring these forward. Regular updates will be given over the coming months to keep customers informed of progress.”

Garry Burton is Orkney Islands Council’s Head of Active Communities. He said: “Alternative leisure facilities are available on the Orkney mainland at the Stromness Swimming Pool and Healthy Living Centres in Dounby and St Margaret’s Hope as well as the KGS Sports Centre – with these facilities covered by the ActiveLife Scheme.

“Staff at Stromness Swimming Pool have worked hard to put extended opening hours in place in Stromness, where users can access a gym, swimming pool and health facilities, including a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. This has seen a substantial increase in footfall as a result. We’re continuing to look at options to further increase service provision, including increasing the Learn to Swim programme.”

Picky Junior Courses team will be in touch with customers that have children enrolled in swimming lessons but if anyone has any queries in the interim, please contact courses@pickaquoy.com

ActiveLife queries should contact memberships@pickaquoy.com and the team at Picky will be happy to help.