Plans lodged for 92-bed Kirkwall hotel

A four-storey hotel could be built in Kirkwall’s town centre, if ambitious new proposals are granted planning consent.

The application from Orkney Builders (Contractors) Ltd looks to transform the former Jewson’s Yard on Junction Road into a 92-bed building.

The plans include a bar, a restaurant, and a green space, with the developer also looking at building eight flats nearby as well.

Orkney Builders managing director Stephen Kemp told The Orcadian that the company’s hopes to develop a hotel on Junction Road were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added: “Now, market trends are encouraging enough to take the project through the planning process.

“We also intend to develop eight flats in the former Jewson buildings facing the Post Office on Junction Road, and that would see the whole site regenerated.”

