Police appeal after vehicle damaged in Co-op car park

August 15, 2025 at 3:33 pm

Police in Orkney are seeking information after significant damage was caused to the drivers side of a Silver Toyota Aigo whilst parked in the car park at Co-op store, Pickaquoy Road, Kirkwall.

The incident occurred between 1.10 and 1.25pm on Wednesday, August 13.

Police believe the driver of the offending vehicle will have noticed the collision.

Any information should be passed on to Kirkwall police station.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymously and your personal information will not be shared.

