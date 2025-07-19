featured news

Police investigate suspected dangerous driving

July 19, 2025 at 11:19 am

Witnesses to a suspected dangerous driving incident near Hatston are being asked to get in touch with police.

Police suspect that driver of a blue Audi S3 saloon drove well below the expected standard at approximately 9am on Friday, July 18.

The incident, which is alleged to have endangered other road users, took pace on the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness Road, just before the Hatston Industrial Estate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or visit Kirkwall Police Station.

