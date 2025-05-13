news

Politicians set to vote on Orkney MSP’s assisted dying bill

May 13, 2025 at 2:08 pm

A bill proposed by Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, which would legalise assisted dying is to be debated this afternoon at the Scottish Parliament.

Mr McArthur addressed campaigners outside Holyrood this morning ahead of the vote on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill.

The bill would give those suffering from a terminal illness the choice, with strict eligibility criteria, to seek to end their life.

The bill will be debated from 2pm with a vote expected shortly after 7pm.

The outcome of that vote — with MSPs holding a free vote — is expected to be tight.

The stage one vote asks MSP if they agree to the general principles the bill.

If it is passed, the bill will return to the health and social care committee for consideration of further amendments.

This is not the first time the Scottish Parliament has debated such a bill. Previous bills on assisted dying have failed in 2015 and 2014.

Speaking to The Orcadian ahead of the debate, Mr McArthur said he felt attitudes across Scotland had changed in the last ten years.

“I think there is now a recognition in parliament where they are going to move to where the public have been for some time and agree that that additional choice is much needed.

“I am confident it will be a respectful and measured debate.

“That has been the tone of all the conversations I have had and they recognise the seriousness and sensitivity of this issue.

“I am absolutely convinced that that will be reflected in the way the debate is conducted.”

