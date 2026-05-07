Polls open in Scottish Parliamentary Election
Polls are now open in the 2026 Scottish Parliamentary Election.
Voters will decide who will represent the Orkney constituency for the next five years, and seven additional members who will represent the Highlands and Islands region.
On the lilac ballot are five candidates for the Orkney seat, and voters will be asked to choose a single preference.
These are:
- John Coupland, Reform UK
- Jamie Halcro Johnston, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
- Robert Leslie, Scottish National Party
- Liam McArthur, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Mike Macleod, Scottish Labour Party
On the peach ballot are a list of parties and independent candidates each hoping to gain seats for the Highlands and Islands region.
Find out more about what candidates have to say in this week’s The Orcadian.
For more information on the voting process here.